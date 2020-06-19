Kenneth Efonza Wormley Sr., "Doball" 62, of Culpeper, died on June 16, 2020 at his home. Born in Culpeper on October 12, 1957, his son, Kenneth Jr. preceded him in death. He is survived by his mother, Susan Elizabeth Wormley; a son, Alfonso (Ameisha) White; a daughter, Samantha White-Shearin (Lamont Williams); grandchildren, D'eangelo White, Kyra White, Davon Fletcher, Kiera White, Kayla White, Kendrick White, Keleak White, Kimya White, Shamar Pendleton, Imya Wormey, Kiarra Abbott, D'aron Colbert, Ja'mir Frye, La'Vyah White-Williams, Ba'Sha White and three great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 24 from 11-12 PM at Tibbs Funeral Home, 508 N. Main St, Culpeper. Graveside services will be held at 1 PM at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery, 28082 Raccoon Ford Rd, Culpeper, VA. Rev. James Mack will officiate. Online guestbook available at www.tibbsfuneralhome.com
+1
+1
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Orange County tow truck driver hit, killed on I-95 ramp in Fredericksburg
-
Juveniles charged with assault by mob in Culpeper road rage incident
-
Two females sought in Culpeper hit-and-run vehicle crash
-
Orange County man suffers life-threatening injuries in head-on crash with tractor-trailer
-
Culpeper town, county make Juneteenth official holiday; celebrations on Friday, over weekend
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.