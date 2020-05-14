Thomas William Wise, 90, of Culpeper, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home. He was born on May 31, 1929 to the late Lewis Wise and Maude Weaver Wise. He was also preceded in death by a son, Randolph Wise; step-daughter, Margaret McAdams; brothers, John Wise and Jesse Wise; and sisters, Ethel Luskey, Ellen Cauffman, and Beulah Sharpio. He is survived by companion, Helen Frazier; daughter, Darlene S. Zeller; sons, Wayne Wise and wife Linda, Steve Wise and wife Sharon, step-sons, Henry L. Jenkins and wife Charlene, and Curtis G. Jenkins and wife Sandy; grandchildren, Kimberly Bradley and Steven Wise; great-grandchildren, Aaron Diggs, Brian Diggs, Brandon Cureton, Sierra Wise, and Lacy Mae Wise. A graveside service will be held at the Wise Family Cemetery conducted by Pastor Josh Shifflett.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Culpeper’s Hispanic population has been hit hard by COVID-19
-
Virginia National Guard asked to help with COVID-19 testing at Culpeper business
-
Shortage spurs adaptation: Culpeper moonshiners put still to work for crisis
-
Two local men die over weekend from COVID-19
-
Phase One of reopening Virginia: salons and patios can open; dining rooms and gyms cannot
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.