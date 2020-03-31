Betty Adams Wilson passed away on March 15, 2020, nearing 91 years-of-age. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norris Wilson; survived by her daughter, Gayle Wilson-Layne; her daughter's husband, Arthur Layne; her granddaughter, Rebecca Layne; and her elder sister, Thelma Bussey. She was born in Fauquier County and spent her childhood in Madison County on farms her father managed. She grew to become a loving wife and mother who loved cooking for and entertaining family and friends. Her family was the center of her life. She became the secretary and bookkeeper to her husband's construction business. After the family moved to Culpeper, she contributed to the community as a volunteer in the Hospital Coffee Shop for 10 years. Betty liked to learn new things, from piano in her forties to painting in her fifties. She loved her dogs, constant and steadfast companions. She adored her friends and family. Betty stayed in touch with them until the end. She felt their love and cherished them in kind. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the North Shore Animal League or Guiding Eyes for the Blind. Funeral arrangements are pending due to the virus outbreak. Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.