Dorothy Ellen Roy Williams "EL", 91, of Culpeper passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at UVA Transitional Care Hospital in Charlottesville. She was born April 2, 1929 in Alexandria, VA to the late Samuel and Myrtle Ashby Roy. She is survived by her children, Darlene Smith, Dallas "John" Roy (Linda), Michelle Roy, Richard "Mortie" Williams (Kim), Andrew Williams, Alice Williams (Chris Johnson), Jesse Williams, Jerry Williams, Larry Williams (Sharon), Charles Williams (Gwen), Charlene Williams, Ernest Williams, and Vernon Williams, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Lois Williams; sister-in-law, Bessie Roy; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and other additional family members. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Lewis Williams; two children, Julia "Cookie" Roy and Robert "Red" Williams; and son-in-law, Lewis Smith, Jr. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA. Due to COVID-19 mandates, masks are now required in our building. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel with Rev. Ludwell Brown officiating. Due to the continued restrictions of the COVID pandemic the family would like to invite you to share in the service live stream by joining at https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=159080210261302 Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
