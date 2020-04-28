Robert "Bob" Alvin Wildman, Sr., 73, of Jeffersonton died April 24, 2020 at his residence. Bob was born July 15, 1946 in West Virginia to the late Rev. Thomas A. Wildman and Cymantha Lucinda Sanders Wildman. Bob was a master electrician employed by Marymount University. He was very involved with the Culpeper Youth Association where he coached baseball, football and basketball. Bob was a Cub Scout leader for pack #550. He loved Duke basketball and WVU football. His other enjoyments included music and playing the guitar, especially bluegrass. Bob was a loving father, always there when you needed him and often with a joke. He never met a stranger he did not know. Bob is survived by his children Cymantha J. Wildman (partner, Jeremy Vredenburg), Robert A. Wildman, Jr. (husband, Christopher Wildman), Toby M. Wildman, Matthew W. Wildman (wife, Anna R. Wildman) and Brian A. Wildman (wife, Madison Wildman) and Sherry, the mother of his children. Bob is also survived by his sisters, Rosa McElroy (George) and Patty Jeffries (Johnny) and sister-in-law, Susie Wildman as well as a host of nieces and nephews and close friends John and Katherine Adams. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Chuck Wildman and Tom Wildman and sister Cookie Wildman. Due to current health conditions and COVID-19 mandates, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com. Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
