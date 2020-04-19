Charles Russell Whorton, 61, of Rappahannock County, VA died Friday, April 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 1, 1958 to Montrue Whorton and the late Roy Whorton. Charles was gifted with a kind soul and a good, generous spirit. He always did the right thing and you had the confidence that he would faithfully back you up. He also was and always will be remembered as a loving and faithful husband and special supportive uncle to Ashley and Logan. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Patricia Vest Whorton, his mother; Montrue Whorton, a special niece and nephew; Mary Ashley Vest and Logan Ashby Vest, additional nieces and nephews; Jennifer Woodward, Timothy Robinson, and Joseph Peregory. Charles is also survived by a host of other family members. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his brother Ray Whorton and sisters; Nancy Robinson and Janet Peregory. Services are private. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
+1
+1
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Culpeper area up to 69 cases as local crews remain ready to respond
-
Culpeper pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
-
Duo accused of stealing four TVs, other items from Orange County Walmart
-
Councilman pushes for May 1 reopening of Culpeper businesses and churches
-
Culpeper Town Police Arrest Report, Mar. 30-Apr. 5, 2020
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.