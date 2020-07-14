Albert Lee "Buster" White, Jr., 72, of Lignum, Va., passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his residence. Born in Washington, DC, he was the son of Albert Lee White, Sr. and Lorraine Ann Sullivan. He was raised in Alexandria, Va. Buster spent his last 22 years in Lignum. Buster is survived by his wife, Joyce White; precious dogs, Prissy and Molly; six children, Michael, Billy, Sherri, Donnie, Christal and April; ten grandchildren, Victoria, Troy, Karli, Savannah, Bobby Jr., Michael, Kaitlyn, McKenna, Karinne and Johnathan; five great-grandchildren, Skylar, Bo, Lucas, Colten and Weston; two brothers, William and Richard; four sisters, Barbara, Viola, Loretta, and Rosie; and step-mother Catherine White. Buster loved painting, working on and racing cars, working in his yard and being with family and friends. He served in the Army from 1968 to 1971. He loved to do Elvis impersonating back in his younger days. He would compete in Elvis competitions, dress up like him and sing. And to this day he will always be a soldier to his family friends and everyone he loved so dearly. The family will hold a Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the residence. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.
