Phillip Andrew Kelley (Flip) Wheatcraft Our beloved Phillip passed along on June 7th 2020. Born July 10th 1979. He is survived by three children; Bradley Andrew,18, Savannah Rayne,11, and Aiden Michael,10. Also, his grandmother(mom), Charlotte Kelley, his mom, Carol Kelley Henshaw, two aunts and an uncle, Tammie Rutherford, Sylvia Kelley, and Gari Kelley, numerous cousins and girlfriend Lorrie Coffey. May your sweet soul rest in peace. We truly love and miss you.
