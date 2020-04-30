Marion E. Weaver, 82, of Boston, VA died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach, SC. She was born January 8, 1938 in Fauquier, VA to the late Henry and Mary Irene Griffith. Mrs. Weaver was a member of Salem Fire Department Auxiliary, and served as a Fairfax County crossing guard for over 20 years. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning food for her family, sewing, reupholstering furniture, crafting, playing cards, Bingo, slot machines, and bowling. She was also the best Nanny ever, always generous with her big hugs to all of her family and especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her children; Chester Frank Weaver and his wife Lisa, of Winchester, VA, Gary Lee Weaver and his wife Maureen, of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Michael Thomas Weaver and Susanne Wanamaker of Alexandria, VA, grandchildren: Shannon Weaver Login of Arrington, VA, Teddy Weaver and his wife Melissa, of Stafford, VA, Michelle Weaver and her husband, Scott McDaniel, of Centreville, VA, Erin Huffman and her husband, Eddie of Lexington, SC, Keith Weaver and his wife, Mary Garcia, of Chantilly, VA, Jeremy Weaver and his wife Stephanie, of Woodbridge, VA, Danielle Montoya and her husband, Bradley of Columbia, SC, and Dalton Weaver of Winchester, VA; 16 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Mrs. Weaver is also survived by her brothers Raymond Griffith and his wife, Frances of Rhoadesville, VA, Daniel Griffith and his wife Milca of Brightwood, VA, and her sisters in law; Elaine Griffith of Boston, VA, Kathy Griffith of Ruther Glenn, VA, Dottie Beck and her husband, Roy of Boston, VA, and Betty Burke and her husband, Bill of Boston, VA. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Weaver is preceded in death by her husband, Chester "Jack" Weaver, her brothers; Harry Frank Griffith, Jr. and his wife, Dorothy, William Edward Griffith, Donald Lee Griffith and his wife, Ronnie, Robert Payton Griffith and his wife, Patricia, Frank James Griffith, Wayne Berry Griffith, Bobby Weaver and his wife, Mary, and her sister, Mary Irene Griffith. A funeral service will be held Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 12 pm at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA. Due to the current health conditions and COVID-19 mandates, the family would like to invite you to join in the celebration of life for Mrs. Weaver via live stream; https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=158819078057471 Interment will be private. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
