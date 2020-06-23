Eugene "Mike" Michael Weakley, 55, of Culpeper, VA passed away on June 21, 2020. He was born May 6, 1965 to Diane Elaine Fincham Weakley and the late Charles Henry Weakley in Culpeper. Eugene was a former manager at NTB. He enjoyed fishing and photography. Spending time with his family and especially with his son Adam was his greatest pleasure. Eugene is survived by his wife of 15 years, Leslie Weakley; mother, Diane Elaine Weakley; son Adam Weakley; step-children Preston Thornton (Lexie), J.R. Thornton (fiancé Erin) and Megan Green (Spencer); 5 grandchildren; sister Susan Brown (Bobby); mother-in-law Brenda Marsh; niece Kelly Madison (Kyle); nephew Kendall Brown (Kate); extended family and friends. Eugene was preceded in death by his father Charles Henry Weakley and his father-in-law Roger Dean Marsh. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11 am with Pastor Dan Edwards officiating in Midland Cemetery, Route 28N, Midland , Virginia. The family will meet at 10 a.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville, Culpeper and proceed to the cemetery. An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
