Ronald Edward Vaillant, 61, born and raised in Connecticut, made his home in Virginia. After battling pancreatic cancer, he passed peacefully at home on June 8, 2020 surrounded by family. Ronald was the first in his family to attend university earning a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Virginia Tech and M.S. from George Mason. He lived to serve. He was a dedicated civil servant, teacher's aide and Confirmation coordinator for Precious Blood Catholic Church in Culpeper, VA. Those with whom he shared close acquaintance knew how much he cared about the little things in life and the lengths to which he would go for those in need. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Melissa, his children Grace Vaillant, Samantha Austin, spouse Jon Austin and granddaughter Morgan, Alex Vaillant and partner Eric Shields, Margaret Vaillant and spouse Dae Lee; parents Joseph and Claire Vaillant, sisters Diane Barber, Susan Pinhey, and Karen Reed. Those listed are blood-relations, but those that he counted as his kids are without number. He will be interred at St. Peter's Cemetery in Washington, VA. In lieu of flowers, we selected two causes that Ronald was passionate about. 1. Rosaries gifted to each teenager receiving the Sacrament of Confirmation at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Please send a check Payable To: Precious Blood Catholic Church with the Memo: In Memory of Ronald Vaillant, Confirmation Rosaries. (Address: 114 E. Edmonson St., Culpeper, VA, 22701) 2. Continued education through a Virginia Tech fund that aids 1st Generation students. Monies will be collected by Venmo at https://venmo.com/Grace-Vaillant, consolidated, and made as one gift in Ronald's name. Please put "Virginia Tech" in the memo. A visitation is planned at Moser Funeral Home on Thursday, June 11th from 5-7pm. Please follow the guidelines issued by our state governor in social distancing in our funeral home and wearing face masks. Hand sanitizer will be provided. Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
