Bernice "Marie" McDaniel Utz Bernice "Marie" McDaniel Utz, 79, of Oak Shade Road, Orange died on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her residence in Orange. Born Feb. 13, 1941 in Charlottesville, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Kelly McDaniel and Ruby Breeden McDaniel; she was also predeceased by her husband Carroll W. Utz and a brother Melvin R. "Dickie" McDaniel. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, and retired after 30 years working in the cafeteria at Prospect Heights Middle School. She loved to travel with her friends Brenda Lloyd and Joanne McGhee. She is survived by a daughter Tracey Utz Velasco and husband Victor of Orange; and two sisters Edith M. Lanford and husband R. C., and Juanita "Faye" Martin both of Orange. Due to the COVID-19 regulations a graveside funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, 19076 Monrovia Road, Orange, Va. 22960 or the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pky. Suite 300, Charlottesville, Va. 22911. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Juveniles charged with assault by mob in Culpeper road rage incident
-
Orange County tow truck driver hit, killed on I-95 ramp in Fredericksburg
-
Orange County man suffers life-threatening injuries in head-on crash with tractor-trailer
-
Two females sought in Culpeper hit-and-run vehicle crash
-
Culpeper town, county make Juneteenth official holiday; celebrations on Friday, over weekend
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.