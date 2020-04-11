Henry Taylor Updike, Jr., age 75, passed away in Culpeper, VA, April 7, 2020. Born in Front Royal, VA, July 16, 1944 to Henry Taylor Updike, Sr. and Dora Nethers Updike, Taylor grew up in Rappahannock County. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and later worked as an electronics engineer for Raytheon Technologies. Taylor received a Master's Degree in Business Management through National-Louis University. Taylor enjoyed the outdoors, working on home projects, and most of all spending time with his children and grandchildren. Surviving Taylor are his children; Brian Updike and his wife Pam of Fredericksburg, VA and Kellie Updike Baker and her husband Kevin of Culpeper, VA and five grandchildren; Griffin Baker, Raegan Baker, Grayson Updike, Anna Updike and Spencer Updike. Taylor is also survived by two sisters; Anne Martin of Culpeper and Gail Newland of Nokesville. In addition to his parents, his wife, Susie Updike precedes him in death. A private interment will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 in Fairview Cemetery, Culpeper, VA. Contributions may be made in his honor to the Parkinson's Foundation, https://www.parkinson.org/. Fond memories and condolences of Mr. Updike may be shared with the Updike family through clore-english.com. The Updike family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
+2
+2
+2
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Culpeper man, 84, dies in Orange County crash
-
8 COVID-19 cases in Culpeper, 26 total for region
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Culpeper schools name teachers and employees of the year
-
Man, 40, is first confirmed COVID-19 case in Rappahannock County
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.