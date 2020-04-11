Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES RANGING FROM THE MID 20S IN THE SHENANDOAH VALLEY TO THE LOW 30S IN THE NORTHWEST DC/BALTIMORE SUBURBS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHERN AND CENTRAL MARYLAND, NORTHERN AND CENTRAL VIRGINIA, THE SHENANDOAH VALLEY OF VIRGINIA, AND THE EASTERN PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...UNTIL TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&