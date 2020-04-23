Mary Essig Timmerman of Amissville, VA, age 89, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at home. Born September 1930 in Reading, PA to the late Paul and Rose Essig, she was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Edward J Timmerman. She is survived by her children, Mark Timmerman (wife Carol Timmerman), Barbara Timmerman (husband Michael Denney), Gail Newcomb (husband Fred Newcomb), and Lee Phaup (husband Allen Phaup); grandchildren Seth Timmerman, Samantha Jenkins and Rachel Newcomb; and great grandchildren Tyler, Katie and Lane Jenkins, and MacKenzie Timmerman. Mary was a stewardess for Eastern Airlines in the early 1950's. She raised four children, often attending a myriad of equestrian events. For many years, she was very active with the Virginia Republican Party. She served as a Delegate to State Conventions, Precinct Captain and Poll Worker, Vice Chairman of the Culpeper Republican Committee, and Founder and President of the Culpeper County Republican Women's Committee. She served in various roles for many campaigns, most notably those of President Reagan, U.S. Senator John Warner, State Senator Kevin Miller and State Delegate Andy Guest. There will be a celebration of Mary's life held at a later date. Fond memories and condolences of Mary may be shared with the Timmerman family through clore-english.com. The Timmerman family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements
