Margo L. Tibbs, 68, of Culpeper went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 23 at UVA Charlottesville. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation, 503 N. Main St., Culpeper, VA from 10:00-11:30 am. A graveside service will follow at 12:00 noon at Fair View cemetery, 822 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, Va. Please join the family via live stream on Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation Facebook page. Please visit www.tibbsfuneralhome.com to express online condolences.
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
Pool worker nearly hit when car rams Culpeper 7-Eleven
-
Culpeper schools to reopen Aug. 24, School Board decides
-
Myrtle Beach travelers are coming home with COVID-19, health official says
-
With 2 roundabouts, new Warrenton interchange at Routes 15/17/29 will partially open Tuesday
-
Mother, adult son also arrested in last week’s death of Bealeton woman
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.