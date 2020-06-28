Margo L. Tibbs, 68, of Culpeper went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 23 at UVA Charlottesville. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation, 503 N. Main St., Culpeper, VA from 10:00-11:30 am. A graveside service will follow at 12:00 noon at Fair View cemetery, 822 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, Va. Please join the family via live stream on Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation Facebook page. Please visit www.tibbsfuneralhome.com to express online condolences.

