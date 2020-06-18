Paul R. Tarr, 77, passed away June 10, 2020 at his home in Culpeper. He was born April 19, 1943 in New York to the late Paul A. and Martha Hackett Tarr. After a stent with the USMC and Vietnam, he made Virginia his home. He built his own janitorial business in Northern Virginia before moving to Culpeper in 1991. he was employed and retired from Continental Teves in 2006. He was an avid outdoors man, renaissance man and a loving father leader. Proud of his Native American Heritage. Paul is survived by his wife of 49 years, Janet; son, Wayne Tarr and his fiance, Stephanie; his stepchildren, Marty Stephens and his wife, Beth and Rebecca Stephens; proud grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Additional survivors include his sisters in law, Robin Ratliff and Donna Robey, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his father in law, mother in law, and most recently his brother in law, Carl H. Robey. A family and friend celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont at hopva.org/give. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.vacremationservice.com. "
