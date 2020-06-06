Clayton E. Szlosek, 84, of Reva, Virginia, passed away June 4, 2020 in Stanardsville, Virginia. Due to COVID 19, a private service for the immediate family will be held at Clore-English Funeral Home. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Szlosek family through clore-english.com. The Szlosek family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
