Jane Wine Zigler Stover, 91, of Harrisonburg, VA went to be with our Lord on March 19, 2020. She was born on April 12, 1928 in Harrisonburg to the late John Michael and Mary Anna Wine Zigler. Jane graduated from Dayton High School in 1945. In 1948, Jane graduated as a registered nurse from Rockingham Memorial Hospital. She worked as nurse at the hospital in Fredericksburg, VA and in Harrisonburg, VA. On August 21, 1948, Jane married James Norwood Stover, who preceded her in death on March 2, 1995. She moved back to Harrisonburg in 2005 to be near her daughters and her brother, John Edgar Zigler and wife, Joyce Clatterbuck Zigler, both of whom predeceased her. Jane is survived by two daughters, Jan Stover (Simmons) Miller and husband, Darryl, "Moose" in Harrisonburg, and Jyl Stover Gamble and husband, Bill in Bridgewater, VA. She has 3 grandchildren: James Clifford Simmons, and wife, Patsy, Jennifer G. Hartzler, and husband, Andrew, and Jacquelyn C. Boshart, and husband, Ryan. Jane has 4 great-grandchildren, Jake, Josh, Joel, and Jessica Simmons. There will be a private graveside service at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at Otterbein UMC at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Cubs for a Cure, 420 Neff Ave. Harrisonburg, VA 22801, Otterbein UMC, 176 W. Market Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22802, or Rockingham-Harrisonburg HarrHHSPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Rd, Harrisonburg, VA 22802. Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, VA. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Culpeper worker has COVID-19, Health District working to trace contacts
-
Fredericksburg woman dies in crash near Orange Airport
-
Culpeper County declares local state of emergency
-
Courthouses, including Culpeper, close due to coronavirus
-
The latest Culpeper area coronavirus-related cancellations and postponements
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.