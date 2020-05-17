Katherine Maylee Soutter, 88, of Sumter, SC died Monday, May 11, 2020 at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter, SC. She was born April 9, 1932 in Culpeper, VA to the late Floyd and Rosie Soutter. Katherine is survived by her sister; Violet Olivia Soutter Rowland of Sumter, her aunt; Gladys Bowen of Culpeper, and several nieces, nephews, and additional family members. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother; Eugene Hezekiah Soutter. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 10:00 am in Fairview Cemetery, 822 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701 with Pastor Ron Young officiating. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
