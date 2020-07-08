Kathy Snyder, 78, of Culpeper, VA passed away peacefully at 11:10am on July 4, 2020 in Culpeper, VA. Born on October 15, 1941 in Hattiesburg, MS, she was the daughter of the late George E. "Mike" Dively, Sr. and Muriel Cecilia Dively. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her first husband, William M. Cheatham. Kathy had been a member of the Romance Writers of America, was devoted to the cause of animal rights, and had a lifelong love of theater. As a child in a military family, she lived variously in places domestic and abroad, including Turkey; one fond memory is of her Senior high school trip from Tripoli, Libya to Cairo, Egypt, by bus, to attend her Senior Prom. As a devoted military wife, she traveled the world, living in places as varied as Oklahoma, Germany, Utah, and Somalia. While in Germany, Kathy actively worked to bring theater performances to American troops. She is loved and will be well-remembered and missed by her family and others whose lives she touched. Kathy is survived by her husband of 42 years, Charles E. "Charlie" Snyder; her daughter, Ellen Kamp Capalungan and husband Alan; her son, Brendan Patrick Cheatham; grandson, Neil Capalungan; her brothers, George E. Dively, Jr. and wife Sabrina, and Thomas E. "Ted" Dively and wife Jennifer Gartland; sisters-in-law, Jeanne Snyder Kline, Mary Snyder Wheeler and husband Russell, Lisa Snyder Haugen and husband Casey, Anne Snyder Charron and husband James; and nieces, Jordan, Pearson, and Sydney Dively, and Diana Rose Dively. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Culpeper National Cemetery, New Section, Culpeper, VA with Rabbi Rose Jacob officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Culpeper Food Closet, PO Box 343, Culpeper, VA 22701 &/or Culpeper Humane Society, PO Box 1032, Culpeper, VA 22701. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
