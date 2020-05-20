On May 16th 2020, our angelic songbird Vernell Monique Smith went to her heavenly home to sing in the heavenly chorus. A viewing will be held on Friday, May 22nd from 10:30 am to 12:00 noon at Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation, 503 N. Main St., Culpeper, VA. A graveside service will begin at 1:00 pm at Fairview Cemetery, 822 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA. Please visit www.tibbsfuneralhome.com to express online condolences to the family. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, please join the family live stream on Tibbs Funeral Home Facebook page.
Service information
May 22
Viewing
Friday, May 22, 2020
10:30AM-12:00PM
Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation
503 North Main Street
Culpeper, VA 22701
May 22
Graveside
Friday, May 22, 2020
1:00PM
Fairview Cemetery
822 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA 22701
