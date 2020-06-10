Jerry Smith, 80, longtime resident of Culpeper, died at home on June 2, 2020. Jerry was a US Navy veteran, a lifelong pilot and ham radio operator, musician, inventor, and computer specialist who had worked at the Culpeper Regional Airport since 2002. He is survived by four children; Debbie Cohen, Cheryl Nemazie, Sharon Scalzi, and Michael Smith; his sisters, Susan Ellis and Gert Friel; 12 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Culpeper Airfest Foundation (culpeperairfest.com/donate) to support the CRA's annual Air Fest, an event Jerry loved very much and invested himself in for years. Please visit www.tibbsfuneralhome.com to express online condolences to the family.
