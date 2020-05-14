Betty Powers Simms, 82, Boston, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 of natural causes at English Meadows Senior Living Community, Culpeper Campus. Betty was born January 30, 1938 in Kansas to Elsie and David Powers. Betty graduated from Fredonia High School in 1956 and attended Kansas State Teachers College 1956-57. She worked in Kansas at the State Bank of Pittsburg and the U. S. Census Bureau. In Virginia she worked at the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare and the Culpeper County Public Schools. Throughout her life, she was active in church and raised her daughters in church as well as having them involved in Girl Scouts, music under the direction of Wilhelmina Amos, the High School Band and school sports. Her hobbies included sewing, reading and taking care of her family. Betty is survived by her husband of 63 years, William "Bill" Simms; daughter Cathy Stephenson (Chuck) and grandsons Sam and Ben Stephenson; sisters Margie Evans of Derby Kansas and Peggy Smith (Joe) of Neodesha, Kansas; and sister-in-law Virginia Simms Payne of Charlottesville, VA. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Gary Joe and Larry D. Powers and her daughter, Carol Simms Mustain. Due to the Corona virus pandemic, the family will celebrate Betty's life with a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Simms family through clore-english.com. The Simms family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
