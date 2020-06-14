Clara Virginia Jenkins Settle, 88, of Culpeper, VA died Friday, June 12, 2020 at The Culpeper, 12425 Village Loop, Culpeper. She was born May 10, 1932 in Culpeper to the late Manuel and Lucy Bawkey Jenkins. Clara was a member of Gourdvine Baptist Church where she began attendance at the age of 9. She worked for Aileen Manufacturing for 23 years and also worked at Knakals Bakery for 15 years. She is survived by children, Mary A. Stoddard (William), William H. Settle, Jr. (Jackie), Betty L. Settle Brown, Kenneth Wayne Settle (Karen), and Steve Allen Settle (Ginny); siblings, Marion Buchanan, Margaret Ramey, Irma Jean Fincham (Joe Lee), James Shaw (Jean), Brenda Shaw Wilson (Sonny), Pam Shaw (Brian); grandchildren, Jeffrey Dean Settle, Jason Settle (Amanda), William Taylor Settle, Bradley Settle (Meghan), Brian Brown, Steve Settle, Jr., Kenny Settle, Jr., Brandon Settle (Rachel), and Amanda Wiegel (Jonathan); great grandchildren, Elizabeth Settle, Landon Settle, Parker Settle, Kierstin Settle, Ashlynn Settle, Kara Jo Settle, Leighton Settle, and Abigail Wiegel. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, William H. Settle, Sr., her brothers; Cluster Jenkins and Roger Shaw, and her step father, Russell Shaw. A visitation will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701. Due to COVID-19 mandates, masks are required in our building. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel with Pastor Randy Clark officiating. Due to the continued restrictions of the COVD pandemic the family would like to invite you to share in the service live stream by joining at https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=159207644363275. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memory Garden. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
