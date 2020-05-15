Barbara "Maudi" Hetzner Scherer, 96, of Washington DC, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her residence. She was born on March 18, 1924 in Peru, Indiana to the late Lou and Mimi Hetzner. Ms. Scherer was the beloved widow of Raymond Scherer and the mother of two; grandmother of two; and great-grandmother of two. There will be a private graveside service at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Cemetery in Woodville, VA on Saturday, May 16, 2020 with Rev. H. Miller Hunter officiating. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com. Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

