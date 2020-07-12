It is with great sadness that the family of Mark Bland Schadly announce his passing on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the age of 56. Mark was born in Culpeper County, Virginia to Wolfgang Karl Schadly and Samantha Anne (Baldwin) Schadly. He was a graduate of Culpeper County High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science from Mary Washington College and a Master of Science in Biomedical Science from Hood College. He is survived by his wife, Ann McDermott, his children, Nathan and Madelyne Schadly, and his stepdaughter, Erin Persinger. He is also survived by his two brothers, Wolfgang Karl Schadly II and Erich Paul Schadly, Erich's wife Annette, and their two children, Abigail and Jacob. Mark was a gentle and kind man who loved his family and pets, enjoyed watching sports, and learning about science, space, and technology. He was proud of his Black Belt in Karate and was a talented photographer who volunteered his skills to document local high school and community sports. Mark never liked being the center of attention. A formal memorial service is not planned, per his wishes. Please help his family celebrate Mark by performing thoughtful acts of kindness. No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.
To plant a tree in memory of Mark Schadly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
