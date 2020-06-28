Crespin "Noonie" Salinas Jr, passed June 05, 2020 at UVA Hospital in Charlottesville Virginia. A Church Service will be held at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 114 East Edmondson St. Culpeper, Virginia 22701 Friday July 10 at 11:00AM. Crespin "Noonie" Salinas Jr. dedicated over 30 years to Johnson Drywall where he made many long lasting friendships. He was a great Son, Brother, "Best Uncle Ever" and friend to many. Everyone knew him as a kind and gentle person, always there if you needed someone to lean on. He loved to go fishing, helping those in need and spending time with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his Parents Crespin Sr. & Anastasia Salinas, Sister Irene Salinas, Brother Joe Ray & Adam Salinas. Survived by Brothers: John Salinas, Paul & Barbara Salinas, Luciano & Josephine Salinas. Nieces & Nephews: Julie & Timothy Jenkins, Amanda Salinas Anastasia & Cameron Hinchee, Paul Jr., Luciano J, Amber, Diana & Adam M Salinas Great Nieces and Nephews: Genevieve & Mariella Salinas, Brian,Sean & Natalie Hinchee. Noonie, "I'll hold you in my heart until I can hold you in heaven". A celebration of life to be held in the fall.
