Mildred Atkins Ryder, 79, of Rappahannock County went to be with the Lord on Tuesday May 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Eugene Franklin Ryder; parents Oakley and Lena Atkins and siblings Franklin Atkins and Susie Ogle. Mildred is survived by her children, Timothy Eugene (Shelley), David Neal, and Lisa Ryder (David Jones); six grandchildren, Joseph Reese, Carolyne Eugenia, Charles Jacob, Graham Christian, Bryce David Jones and Joshua Allen Jones, great grandchild IIya Khaitin-Ryder, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mildred worked in public service her entire career for Culpeper County Public Schools as the Bookkeeper, Clerk of the School Board, and Secretary to the Division Superintendent. She was a long time member of the Culpeper Baptist Church. She loved reading and her time with many friends and family was her greatest joy. Due to COVID 19, a private service for the immediate family will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Clore-English Funeral Home with Rev. Dan Carlton conducting the service. The family invites you to join via live stream by visiting www.facebook.com/cloreenglish. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mildred can be made to Hope Cancer Center at Culpeper Hospital, Culpeper Baptist Church or Amissville Fire and Rescue Department. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Ryder family through clore-english.com. The Ryder family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
