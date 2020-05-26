AHOSKIE, NC - Archie Eugene Rutherford, age 69, of 1st Street West, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Vidant Roanoke Chowan Hospital of Ahoskie, NC.
Mr. Rutherford was born on April 23, 1951 to Archie Lee Rutherford and Lotus Jenkins Fincham in Sperryville, VA. Archie worked as a Paver/Painter for Rose Brothers Paving until he retired. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time together. Archie was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all that knew him. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Rutherford.
Archie "Snoopy" is survived by his loving wife Joey, step-son, Kevin Harrell Overton of Cara, GA; four sisters, Alice Bowman of Palmyra, VA, Ann Carpenter and husband Monte of Haines City, FL, Emma Jenkins and husband Wayne of Culpeper, VA, Mary Wood and husband Bob of Rhodesville, VA; and brother Ronnie Rutherford and wife Tammy of Rixeyville, VA.
Due to the circumstance with Covid-19 restrictions from the CDC, and NC Board of Funeral Service, family and friends are welcome to come pay their respects and sign the guest book for Archie on Friday, May 22, 2020, from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Garrett Sykes Funeral Service in Ahoskie, NC.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 2:00 pm at the Ahoskie Cemetery, Ahoskie, NC, with Rev. James C. Ward, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or online by visiting tmcfunding.com/search fund, type: Archie Rutherford.
Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service - Ahoskie Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Rutherford family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com.
