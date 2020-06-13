Albert Darnell Robinson peacefully passed away on June 7, 2020 at the University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville, VA. Albert was predeceased by his parents, Douglas R. and Carrie E. Robinson, Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Capricia Harris, two sons, one stepson, mother and father-in-law, 3 siblings and a host of family and friends. Send cards and monetary gifts to: Capricia Harris, 13864 Beaujolais Ct., Chantilly, VA 20151-3607 An immediate family memorial will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.