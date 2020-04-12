James Pendleton Pullen Jr. (JP) James Pendleton Pullen Jr. (JP), 61 of Culpeper died March 30, 2020 at Dogwood Nursing Home in Orange, Va. He was born December 7, 1958 in Culpeper to the late James Pendleton Pullen Sr. And Grace Mae Cooke Pullen. He is survived by his Three Sisters Wanda Mae Baker, Connie Faye Jenkins and Brenda Kay Brown. JP enjoyed spending time with Family and Friends He had a Passion for Music and Dancing with Family And Working on Automobiles, And he was a Professional Painter His Funeral Service is Private. Love Sisters (Rest in Peace Coors light Man)
