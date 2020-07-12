Alice Katherine (Kay) Potter Alice Katherine (Kay) Potter, former Culpeper town council member and wife of former Culpeper Star-Exponent owner Walter Potter, will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery Friday, July 17. Mrs. Potter died Oct. 16 of natural causes at the age of 100. Mrs. Potter and her husband, Walter Brown Potter, owned and operated the Culpeper Star-Exponent from 1952 to 1978. During her time in Culpeper, Mrs. Potter also headed multiple civic organizations such as the Red Cross, and worked as an award-winning reporter for the family's paper. She raised two boys and supported her husband. Statewide, she was active in Virginia Press Women and was an early supporter of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Born in Louisville, Ky., in 1919, the former Kay Hudson grew up in Nashville, Tenn., where she graduated Hume-Fogg High School in 1935 and attended the George Peabody College for Teachers. Later, she worked in Washington, D.C., where she met Mr. Potter. After they were married in 1942, Mr. Potter left for service in World War II while Mrs. Potter studied at Johns Hopkins School of Nursing in Baltimore, Md. Mr. and Mrs. Potter moved to Naples, Fla., in 1981. In Naples, Mrs. Potter was a founder and president of the Mangrove Action Group and a columnist for the Pelican Bay Post. She was named the first Pelican Bay Person of the Year. Mrs. Potter is survived by two sons, Walter Brown Potter Jr. of Falls Church, Va., and Robert Mclean Potter of Raleigh, N.C.; a sister, Vivian Herman of West Hartford, Conn.; two grandchildren, Page Potter of Charlottesville, Va., and Christina Potter of Baltimore, Md.; a nephew, Terence Herman of Edmond, Okla.; a niece, Dawn Herman of Norfolk, Mass.; two great nieces, Erica Saunders of Tucson, Ariz., and Daniela Herman of Edmond, Okla.; a great nephew, Kyle Herman of Austin, Texas; and five great-great-nephews. Mrs. Potter will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery next to her husband. The funeral begins at 1 p.m. Consult https://www.arlingtoncemetery.mil/Funerals for details including Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family prefers donations be made to the School of Nursing at Johns Hopkins University. The School may be contacted by phone at (410) 955-4284 or on its website, http://www.nursing.jhu.edu
