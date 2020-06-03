Roland Pollard, Sr., 87, of Culpeper, Virginia passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at his residence. He leaves to cherish his memory, his four children, Lorna Yates, Mark Pollard, Sr., Roland Pollard, Jr., and Mildred Mundy; one sister, Ethel West; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one sister in law, Ruby Orange; and one brother in law, Kingston Orange and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held on Friday, June 5th from 10:00 11:30 am at Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation, 503 N. Main St., Culpeper, VA. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held on Friday, June 5 at 11:30 am with Pastor Jerome Gipson, Sr., officiating. Please join the family via live stream on Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation Facebook page at 11:30am. The interment will follow at the Culpeper National Cemetery, and the family will receive friends during the repast at his residence. Please visit www.tibbsfuneralhome.com to express online condolences to the family.
+1
+1
Service information
Jun 5
Viewing
Friday, June 5, 2020
10:00AM-11:30AM
10:00AM-11:30AM
Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation
503 North Main Street
Culpeper, VA 22701
503 North Main Street
Culpeper, VA 22701
Guaranteed delivery before the Viewing begins.
Jun 5
Funeral
Friday, June 5, 2020
11:30AM
11:30AM
Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation
503 North Main Street
Culpeper, VA 22701
503 North Main Street
Culpeper, VA 22701
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Culpeper-area residents react to mask mandate
-
Yes, disobeying Virginia’s mask order could carry a criminal charge. But Northam appears to be counting on compliance.
-
Target, CVS temporarily close stores due to protest dangers
-
More than 100 march in Culpeper: angry, passionate, peaceful
-
Culpeper High teacher charged with soliciting sex from student
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.