Roland Pollard, Sr., 87, of Culpeper, Virginia passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at his residence. He leaves to cherish his memory, his four children, Lorna Yates, Mark Pollard, Sr., Roland Pollard, Jr., and Mildred Mundy; one sister, Ethel West; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one sister in law, Ruby Orange; and one brother in law, Kingston Orange and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held on Friday, June 5th from 10:00 11:30 am at Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation, 503 N. Main St., Culpeper, VA. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held on Friday, June 5 at 11:30 am with Pastor Jerome Gipson, Sr., officiating. Please join the family via live stream on Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation Facebook page at 11:30am. The interment will follow at the Culpeper National Cemetery, and the family will receive friends during the repast at his residence. Please visit www.tibbsfuneralhome.com to express online condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family of Roland Pollard, Sr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 5
Viewing
Friday, June 5, 2020
10:00AM-11:30AM
Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation
503 North Main Street
Culpeper, VA 22701
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Viewing begins.
Jun 5
Funeral
Friday, June 5, 2020
11:30AM
Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation
503 North Main Street
Culpeper, VA 22701
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.

