Sunrise July 25, 1948 Sunset March 21, 2020 Mary T. Payne of Culpeper passed away in peace at her residence on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born July 25, 1948 to the late William and Eleanor Tipton in Washington D.C. She was the wife to Ronnie Payne. A loved mother of Dean Bothum and his wife, Debbie and Scott Bothum and wife, Shelia. She was the proud grandmother to Jimmie Tate, Brittany St. Clair and her husband, Chris, Mercedes Bothum, Scott Bothum II, and Eva Day. A cherished great grandmother to Cheyenne Henderson, Devin Tate, Weston St. Clair, and Charys Washington. She was also loved by her dog, Skittles. A host of additional family and friends were surrounded by her love. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded by her uncles, aunts and siblings. Mary will be remembered by family and friends as loving, caring, and compassionate for the ones she loved most. Services will be private. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.vacremationservice.com Virginia Cremation Service of Culpeper is serving the family.
