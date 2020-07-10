Helen C. O'Bannon, 87, of Jeffersonton passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the home of her son. She passed with the love of her family around her. She was born in Marshall, VA to the late Lewis C. Chappelear and Bertha Hackley Chappelear in 1932. Helen spent her life as a resident of Culpeper County where she lived a very active lifestyle. She dedicated many years to her faith and the Culpeper Baptist Church where she was a member since 1967. She worked well into retirement age. Her career involved retiring from the Culpeper Baptist Church, where she was a bookkeeper. She also spent numerous years working at Culpeper Regional Hospital, Culpeper Library, Culpeper County Junior High and was an Election Pole Worker for many years. Helen volunteered many hours at Culpeper Baptist Church, Shiloh Baptist Association, and the Hospital Auxiliary. She took part in more than 20 mission trips. She enjoyed reading, crosswords, playing cards, flowers and birds. Survivors include three sons; Frederick Peterson (Pam) of Marshall, Gareth O'Bannon (Flora) of Spotsylvania, and Timothy O'Bannon (Tabitha) of Jeffersonton; eight grandchildren, Heather Peterson, Holly O'Bannon, Sean O'Bannon (Bailey), Jason Peterson, Peter O'Bannon, Colleen O'Bannon, Marshal O'Bannon, and Jason Smith (Jana); two great grandchildren, Lola and Beau Smith; and her special companions, her cats Gigi, Zapata, Sampson and Noodles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Alice Nichols and Bertha Peterson; and one nephew, Charles Nichols. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., Culpeper, VA with Pastor Dan Carlton officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until the service. Interment will follow at Jeffersonton Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Culpeper Baptist Church Missions, 318 S. West St., Culpeper, VA 22701. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
