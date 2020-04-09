Patricia Ann Mullins, 66, of Culpeper passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 2, 1953 to the late William Dunford, Sr. and Joyce Weikel in West Virginia. Pat served the healthcare community for over 40 years. She stared her career as a nursing assistant and retired as a nurse practitioner. Pat was also an avid gardener and a lover of animals. Patricia is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Mullins of Culpeper, VA, Alecia Hamm and husband, Billy of Madison ,VA, Katherine Stewart and husband, Dustin of Reidsville, NC, and Jamie Mullins of Charlottesville, VA; grandchildren, Amanda Butler, Jonathan Butler, Lacey Mullins, Sierra Hamm, and Wyatt Stewart; great grandchildren, Anika, Layla, Dalton, Juney, Bradley, and Ezra; sister, Tammy Chambers and husband, David of Ohio; and brother, Jeff Dunford of Chattanooga, TN. In addition to her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by one brother, William Dunford, Jr. Due to current health conditions and COVID-19 mandates, the family would like to invite you to join them via live stream to celebrate the life of Patricia. To join the family in memorializing Patricia, visit https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=158629831355377 Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA with Pastor Bill Dennis and Bishop T. Tyronne Champion officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Culpeper Humane Society at P.O. Box 1032, Culpeper, VA 22701 or the Culpeper Animal Shelter at 10144 James Monroe Hwy, Culpeper, VA 22701. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
