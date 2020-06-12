Carol Evelyn Monteleone, 65 of Bowling Green, formerly of Culpeper, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at her home. She was born in Washington DC and known for her love of flowers. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Joe Monteleone; her sons, Josh and Jason Harrell and Nick Monteleone; her brother, Ray Begley and her granddaughters, KK and McKenzie. Her wishes were to be cremated and no service is planned. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
