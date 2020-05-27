Charles Lewis Mills, 67, of Culpeper died Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was born December 6, 1952 in Warrenton to the late Harry and Margaret Hill Mills. Mr. Mills was a great father and husband and was always there when they needed him. He was an avid gardener, loved dogs and the outdoors, and enjoyed sports having coached little league baseball, softball and football for many years. He was loved by all. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Brenda Mills; three children, Jonathan Lewis Mills, Gregory Edward Mills and Lauren Nicole Mills; six siblings, Billy Mills (Joyce), Hazel Ross, Audrey Anderson, Lester Mills (Kris), Earl Mills (Karen), and Ann Golahan (Bob); sister-in-law, Trudy Dejarnette (David); and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Lee Mills; and one brother, Donnie Mills. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA. An inurnment will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Ron Young officiating. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Mills as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
