Rosemary Ulmer McNamara, 77, of Brandy Station, Virginia, was promoted from her home to Heaven on Thursday morning, June 18, 2020. Her battle with multiple illnesses ended in triumph as she stepped into the presence of her God and Savior, Jesus Christ. Rosemary was born on October 17, 1942 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania to Paul and Mildred (Smith) Ulmer of Linden, PA. After graduating from Williamsport High School in 1960, she earned a three-year diploma at Practical Bible Training School in Johnson City, New York and then graduated from Williamsport School of Nursing in 1964. While at Practical Bible Training School she became engaged to Roger McNamara of North Colesville, New York, a fellow student at the School. They were wed July 11, 1964 and four days later were accepted by Baptist Mid-Missions of Cleveland, Ohio as missionaries to South America. They served in Mexico, Costa Rica, Venezuela, St. Vincent, West Indies, Canada, Liberia, Africa as well as in the United States before their retirement in 2018 after fifty-two years of missionary service. Rosemary served through teaching children and ladies' classes, being the church pianist for forty years, and by being a friend, hostess and counselor to multiple women, missionaries and pastors' wives. She was her husband's constant helpmeet and encourager. She and her husband, Roger, had two sons: Shawn David (wife Chris) of Indianapolis, Indiana and Shane Paul (wife Ami) of Georgetown, Texas. Both of their sons are actively involved in church ministry roles. Rosemary had four grandchildren, Faith (with her husband Hudson Steidl), Bethany, Grace and Joshua. She also has two great grandchildren, Tessalyn Elise Steidl and Weston Taylor Steidl. After retiring in 2016 following fifty-two years of missionary service, she and her husband became actively involved in teaching the Classic Life Class of Seniors at CityLight Baptist Church in Culpeper. She loved plants and flowers, baking, crocheting, word search books, and going to Bible studies. She loved her husband of fifty-six years, her children and grandchildren, her church, her pastor, and her Lord Jesus Christ. She was an example of a godly woman. She came from a long line of godly pastors, missionaries, and church leaders and left behind a heritage of humble service to others. Rosemary was predeceased by her mother and father, Paul and Mildred Ulmer, a baby brother, Daniel, and a host of aunts and uncles who served in various ministry roles. She is survived by her husband of fifty-six years, Roger, her two sons, Shawn and Shane, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren and a host of cousins, nephews and nieces. The family will hold a memorial service on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at CityLight Baptist Church, 1121 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, Virginia and again at Anthony Baptist Church in Linden, PA on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The only viewing will be a private viewing for the family at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Baptist Mid-Missions, P.O. Box 308011, Cleveland, OH 44130-8011. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com
