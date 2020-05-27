Glen Walter McConchie, 77, of Rapidan died Monday, May 25, 2020 at Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center. He was born April 28, 1943 in Fauquier to the late S.H. and Gladys E. McConchie. Glen was a long time employee of Old Dominion Manufacturing, later retiring from Ross Industries. He is survived by one daughter, Lorrie Gilman (John); one brother, Raymond McConchie; two grandsons, Brandon Gilman (Kimberly), and Justin Gilman (Cassidy); and one great grandson, Holden Lane Gilman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy "Dottie" McConchie; and one daughter ,Glenda McConchie Jones. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA. Due to COVID-19 mandates, masks are now required inside our building. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Crooked Run Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Nick Luthman officiating. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
