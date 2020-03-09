Suzanne Swartz departed this world for the next on February 29, 2020. Sue, please don't ever call her Susie, was born September 17, 1947 to Bernice and Woody Weis. She grew up in Culpeper Virginia and graduated from Culpeper County High in 1966. After graduation Sue began her career with the Department of Defense and worked for the Army until her retirement. Suzanne was an avid reader and was, until her illness, never without a book at hand. She loved art projects and painting and for many years worked on her artistic skills. She loved the beach and spending time at Chincoteague. She loved fishing and enjoyed being on or near the water. Most of all she loved her husband, who she would tell you was the love of her life, Bill" Buck" Swartz who predeceased her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bernice and Woody Weis and her husband Willis T. (Bill or Buck). She is survived by a sister Terry Langford (Gary), a niece, Mary Langford, and nephew, Ian Langford. She is survived by an aunt, Edwina Apostle, numerous cousins and many friends who will miss presence in their lives. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice if you so desire. A visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 12 P.M. on Monday, March 9th, 2020 and the service will follow immediately after. Services will be held at Cunningham-Turch Funeral Home, 811 Cameron Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
