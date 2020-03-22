David Revoe Matthews began real living, as he often said he would, when he came face to face with his beloved Savior on March 15, 2020. Born May 9, 1950, in Baltimore, MD, David was graduated from Catonsville High, attended Columbia International University and LeTourneau University, where he received a degree in aviation mechanics. David worked for several companies, including The Rochester Corporation, Ross Industries, US Foodservice, and RW Kilby Wire and Water, before Frontotemporal Brain Degeneration robbed him of his ability to troubleshoot, build, or repair anything he put his mind to. A man of few words, often called a gentle giant, David lived his life following his Lord Jesus Christ and Faithfully serving his family. Although FTD took his mind, voice, and ultimately his body, it never took his sweet, gentle, servant-hearted spirit, and love for his family. He leaves behind, until she joins him for eternity, his beloved wife of almost 45 years, Selene Lewis Matthews, his daughters, sons in law, and precious grandchildren, Meredith (Dave, Rachel, Chloe, David, and Abby) Christensen; Melanie (Eric, Samuel, Johnathan, Thaddeus, and Joshua) Dudley, who brought him immeasurable joy. Whether helping his wife with children's church, mentoring boys, as he was mentored through Christain Service Brigade, leading and taking youth on trips, playing his trumpet, or operating the sound system, David served in multiple ministries during his lifetime at Timonium Presbyterian, Culpeper Christian Assembly, Culpeper and Stevensburg Baptist Churches. He enjoyed playing his trumpet every Sunday at Stevensburg, where he remained a member until his Home-going. He found a special joy volunteering for mission trips to Romania, Ukraine, and Haiti. He lived his life verse. "It is better to trust in God than to put confidence in man." Psalm 118:8 Welcoming him to Heaven are his parents, Revoe and Margaret Matthews, and many other loved ones. Surviving him are his brother, Wilson; sister, Bettikaye Shoemaker; their families; and many cousins. Memorial contributions, to be used for a piece of playground equipment in David's memory, may be made to Culpeper Christian School, 810 Old Rixeyville Rd, Culpeper, VA 22701. Due to the Coronavirus recommendations, a celebration of life ceremony at Stevensburg Baptist will be delayed until Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 2 pm. Selene and the family welcome visits and calls to her home.
