Paul EddieLee Malone 96, of Reva, VA passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Autumn Care in Madison, VA. He was born on February 12, 1924 in Terre Haute, Indiana to the late William Harrison Malone and Fayola Grimes Malone. Paul served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He served in Africa, Italy, France and Germany earning two Bronze Stars. During the Korean War, Paul served in Philippines, Twang, Japan and Okinawan. He retired from the Army in 1966 and continued working at Vint Hill Farm Army Security Agency as a machinist, welder and machine shop foreman until 1981. He was a life time member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and a member of the American Legion for seventy years in the 36th Infantry Division. He loved sports and pitched for Vint Hill Farm. Paul is survived by his son, Paul William "Butch" Malone (Debbie) and daughters, Julia Ann Fordyce (Michael Sr., deceased) and Gloria Jean Hayes (Richard); 8 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his wife, Mae Belle Jenkins Malone; son, Roger Edwin Malone and brothers, William Emil Malone and Robert Ray Malone. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Culpeper National Cemetery (New Section) with Chaplain Johnny Wilson officiating. Military honors will be provided by the US Army and Culpeper VFW Post 2524. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Culpeper VFW Post 2524, PO Box 550, Culpeper, VA 22701. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com. Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
To send flowers to the family of Paul Malone, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 18
Graveside Service
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Culpeper National Cemetery (New)
501 East Chandler Street
Culpeper, VA 22701
501 East Chandler Street
Culpeper, VA 22701
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.