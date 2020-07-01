November 22, 1952 June 23, 2020 She was better known as Cap or Cappie to her friends. This was a nickname of unknown origin given to her by me, her older sister. I am Nancy Longerbeam Zalokar (Bob), name rhymes with salad bar. I am two years older and wiser than Cap or her twin sister, Lottie Jane Green (Wayne). Other than the pancreatic cancer she endured since being diagnosed in December, 2019, I would say her only other major loss was the death of our brother, Tayman Rafter (Carol Ann) in November, 2019, and the fact that she had to tell her beloved niece and nephews, Ann Rafter Richman (Shane), Keith Rafter and Kyle Rafter, she would not be around to give them her honest and direct advice. She was available at any time to do the same with her other niece and nephew, Jonathan Hunter Green and Casey Lynn Green, and given the chance would have continued that tradition with her great-niece and great-nephew, Alex and Jackson Green. She graduated from Culpeper County High School in 1971, but I would say her true education, attitude and views on life came from our single mother, Julia (Junie) Kyle Longerbeam, who died in 2003; and our aunt, Odessa (Dot) Kyle Hand. I know she was sad she could not make it to the beach July 5th with her closest and dearest friend, Jane Burke, but accepted this as she did most things with "It is what it is" or "It's all good". Her most recent place of employment, Walmart, was a source of friends, many who loved her; some, not so much. Her work here was done. She received a call, sort of an offer you can't refuse, from an appointment from which she will not be returning. The assignment came with a huge sign-on bonus and a reunion with family and friends, most of whom she had not seen for a long time. No doubt, her dogs, Pogo, Hershey and Chloe, will be in attendance. Her mission takes her to a wonderful place where music, laughter and love are guaranteed. I believe her wishes would be for all to celebrate that her mission here is complete. I know we can all agree we will miss her pickiness, her humor and her unfiltered honesty. I would like to add there are not, and never will be, enough thank yous and love for all the neighbors, friends, Hospice of the Piedmont caretakers, Hospice nurse, and social workers to truly express the unending amount of care and giving. It will make me more grateful for life as it truly is, as opposed to what the media portrays. A Celebration of Life gathering will be July 10, 2020, 6:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m., at Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, Virginia 22701. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Culpeper Animal Shelter, 10144 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, Virginia 22701. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Longerbeam family through clore-english.com. The Longerbeam family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
