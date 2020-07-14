Jeffrey Wayne Larson, 55, of Culpeper died Monday, July 6, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 23, 1964 in Illinois to Edward Larson and the late Charlotte Wilkinson Larson. He is survived by three siblings, Daniel Larson (Mery), Teresa Hough (Antoine), and Susan Philipsheck; nieces and nephews, Christopher Payne, Katherine Payne Monter, Matthew Philipsheck, Sarah Philipsheck, Elijah Philipsheck, Chantel Hough, Samantha Hough and Alexander Hough; and a host of additional great nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA. Due to COVID mandates, masks are required to enter our building. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
