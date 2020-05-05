James K. Lang, age 75, a resident of Warrenton, VA passed away on April 29, 2020. He was a Loader Operator for the William A. Hazel Inc. for 40 years. He was a avid participent in the Turkey Shoot and developed many friends from his love for the hunt. He was predeceased by his parents, Kirby Ray Lang and Beulah Pearl Breeden and his son, Sean Lang. Survived by his wife, Janice Lang; two sons, Tony Lang and Darrell Lang of Culpeper, VA; two step-daughters, Janis Isabel Carreras of Warrenton, VA and Jennifer Michelle Budd and her husband, Dustin of Warrenton, VA; a sister, Barbara Berry and her husband Robert of Culpeper, VA; many grandchildren. James had some special visits and was blessed by his grandson, Austin Lang and loved all his grandchildren with so many to list. Services will be at a later date to celebrate his life. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA. Online condolences can be made at: moserfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Crozet man charged with dealing heroin after high-speed chase through Culpeper
-
Culpeper gets 'D' for social distancing as health officials continue to stress CDC guidelines
-
LETTER: Too many in Culpeper are putting everyone's health at risk
-
LIVE PD features Culpeper high-speed chase on U.S. Route 29
-
Third COVID-19 death reported in Culpeper County
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.