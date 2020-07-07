Rev. Robert Powell Lacy, 84, of Manassas, formerly of Brandy Station, passed away on June 22, 2020 at the Adler Center for Caring. He was born April 25, 1936 in Brandy Station, VA, the last surviving child of 17 children born to the late Archie and Essie Moody Lacy. Rev. Lacy was a veteran having served in the U. S. Air Force. He was ordained in 2005 and a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Ministers and Deacons Union. He enjoyed cooking, playing his guitar and was a diehard Redskins fan. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carole Lacy; three children, Michael Lacy, Gwendolyn Bryant, and Glenn Lacy (Colette); two stepchildren, Robert W. Richards, Jr., and Vanessa Richards; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren; seven step grandchildren and eight great step grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Timothy Lacy; one stepdaughter, Robin I. Richards; and his 16 siblings. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA with Rev. Reese Washington officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Due to the continued restrictions of the COVD pandemic the family would like to invite you to share in the service live stream by joining at https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=159391918266204 and due to the mandates, mask are required to enter our buildings. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Memorial Garden, Jeffersonton Rd. (Rt. 621), Jeffersonton, VA 22724. Pallbearers are Patrick Lacy, Maurice Lacy, Preston Lacy, Earl Lacy, Chris Carter, and Patrick Henry Lacy, and alternative pallbearer, Carl Lacy, Jr. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
