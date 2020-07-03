David Wilbur Koppe, 74, of Culpeper, VA, passed away June 27, 2020 in Charlottesville, VA. David was born August 13, 1945 in Brooklyn, NY to Clifford H. and Mildred Ferguson Koppe. He lived in Westfield, NJ and attended Westfield High School; then moved to Washington, NJ and resided in Culpeper, VA at the time of his death. David was a life-long auto mechanic who briefly owned his own gas/auto repair shop in Verona, NJ. In later years he installed above-ground pools and retired from Walmart's TLE Department in Culpeper, VA. In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by a brother, Richard E. Koppe. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carolyn S. Koppe, daughter, Heather Koppe Flanagan (L. George), grandchildren, Connor D. Flanagan and Caeley J. Flanagan, and a brother, Wayne P. Koppe. A Celebration of Life gathering will be Saturday, July 11, 2020, 2:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m., at Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, Virginia 22701. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in David's memory to VFW Post 2524, 12210 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701; Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org; or a charity of choice. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Koppe family through clore-english.com. The Koppe family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
