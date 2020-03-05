Stephen Atwood Karnes, was born on September 3, 1957 to Paul and Eva Karnes. He grew up in a loving home with two older twin brothers. Dad is preceded in death by his mother, Eva and leaves behind 2 brothers, Jeff and Billy (Susan), father, Paul, long time love, Elizabeth, 6 children, Stephanie (Adam), Ryan, Ashlie, Ryan, Lindsay (Tucker), and Hunter (Angel). He was an amazing pawpaw to 9 grandbabies. Those that knew him know he was such a special being. He went by many names- son, brother, dad, friend, firefighter, gardener, Cintas employee of 30 years and confidant. Although we are heart broken, our family takes comfort that he is in heaven with his mom. Fly high dad. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA with Pastor Sandy Martin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the name of Hunter Karnes to Relay f or Life of Christopher Newport University, 477 Viking Drive, Suite 130, Virginia Beach, VA 23452. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
