Samuel Wright Johnson, 77, originally from Newport News, Virginia, died April 21, 2020 in his Culpeper home. Sam was born on October 3, 1942 to Julian and Mary Louise Johnson. He spent his early years in Madison County and Northern Virginia. He attended Falls Church High School and studied Business in night school. He began his career in the printing business in Washington DC and owned Colonial Print Shop in Culpeper. As a lifelong "people person" and devoted salesman, he later spent many happy years selling cars and cheerfully engaging in good old-fashioned conversation at TJ's Auto Sales. He was a loving father, loyal friend, an avid reader, and passionate about the Washington Redskins and Virginia Tech Hokies. He proudly called Culpeper his hometown. Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Stella Johnson; his children, Laura Proctor, Kristin Ekanger, and Chad Johnson; his stepchildren, Rhonda Newcamp, Sherry Bayne, and Shane Myers; the mother of his children, Mary Ann Setton; and 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Julian and James. At his request, no service will be held. Visit Clore-English Funeral Home to share memories and condolences on the online Guest Book.
+1
+1
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Star-Exponent photographer Vince Vala dies at home in Culpeper
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Culpeper Town Police Arrest Report, Apr. 6-12, 2020
-
Culpeper officials urge residents to keep staying home
-
More than 1,000 benefit from food distribution program organized by Empowering Culpeper
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.